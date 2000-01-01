Preview how your website will look when shared on Twitter.

Type a URL in the input above to preview it's Twitter card here.

What's a Twitter card? A Twitter card is the card displayed on Twitter when you enter a link to a website or tweet in your post. Usually it contains the title, description & image of the target URL.

How does the Twitter card validator work? When you enter a url, we will send a request to the website to get the relevant tags, then render it exactly as it would in Twitter. You can enter a website URL, or a twitter status by copying your Tweet URL above.

How to customize your Twitter card To customize your twitter card and how your website will display on Twitter, you simply need to add some HTML tags to your website. You can copy these, and just add your own details where needed:



<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary" />

<meta name="twitter:site" content="@nytimesbits" />

<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@nickbilton" />

<meta name="twitter:image" content="https://images.com/image.jpg" />